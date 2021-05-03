Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pvt hospital in Panchkula now a dedicated Covid care facility
Pvt hospital in Panchkula now a dedicated Covid care facility

Panchkula district magistrate says It is necessary to ensure smooth functioning of healthcare facilities and proper care for Covid patients, including their treatment, food and drinking water
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 01:14 AM IST
As many as 92 people received the Covid vaccine in Panchkula on Sunday. (HT File)

Panchkula district magistrate Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Sunday notified Kare Partners Superspecialty Hospital in Sector 2 as a dedicated Covid Hospital. He also inspected the Panchkula civil hospital to check the facilities available for Covid-19 patients.

“It is necessary to ensure smooth functioning of healthcare facilities and proper care for Covid patients, including their treatment, food and drinking water,” he said.

He said that sub-divisional officer (civil) and Panchkula civil surgeon will hold a regular meeting of the Covid task force and get a report on treatment, food and drinking water.

On May 1, the DC had constituted a team to control the spread of Covid-19 in the district. Ahuja directed police to keep a check on hoarding of medicines, injections and oxygen.

A control room has been set up by the administration, with 24 hours functional helpline number. The contact number is 0172- 2590000.

