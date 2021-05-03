Pvt hospital in Panchkula now a dedicated Covid care facility

Panchkula district magistrate Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Sunday notified Kare Partners Superspecialty Hospital in Sector 2 as a dedicated Covid Hospital. He also inspected the Panchkula civil hospital to check the facilities available for Covid-19 patients.

“It is necessary to ensure smooth functioning of healthcare facilities and proper care for Covid patients, including their treatment, food and drinking water,” he said.

He said that sub-divisional officer (civil) and Panchkula civil surgeon will hold a regular meeting of the Covid task force and get a report on treatment, food and drinking water.

On May 1, the DC had constituted a team to control the spread of Covid-19 in the district. Ahuja directed police to keep a check on hoarding of medicines, injections and oxygen.

A control room has been set up by the administration, with 24 hours functional helpline number. The contact number is 0172- 2590000.

