Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Students take exams amid security cover in Mohali

The examinations of Classes 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday were held amid police deployment outside Lawrence public Senior Secondary School, Sector 51, which is located near the ongoing protest site of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha.

In the wake of the board exams, the principal of the school had written to the Mohali deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police raising concern regarding the ongoing protest near their school which is one of the key centres for CBSE exams in Mohali.

The school principal had sought deployment of security to escort students safely to their exam centre.

“Last year police had fully cooperated and students were escorted to the exam centre here by the cops as another protest was going on then. We expect the same cooperation by the police this time too,” said Veena Malhotra, principal of the school

Cops were seen outside the school and also at all entries and exits of the roads leading to the school, including at a check post towards the Burail jail and another towards the YPS chowk besides police deployment outside the school.

Moreover, the road which was blocked due to temporary tents installed on one side of the YPS roundabout on the road leading towards YPS School and Lawrence Public School was opened on Thursday in order to facilitate students to reach their exam centres.

“Since students on Thursday didn’t have key exams but had to appear for skilled examinations, a few children took the exam here. The key exams will start from the next week and thus the police presence will be required outside the school and key points to escort students here in case the protest continues,” said a teacher deployed for exam duty.

According to the school authorities, students, parents and staff are getting harassed due to the protest.

Students were advised to reach the exam centre at 9.30 am in order to take exams at 10.30 am.

A senior police officer when asked about the safety of the students said, “Police will make sure that no student is harassed. We are keeping a strict vigil on the protest as a few Khalistan supporters have joined in as per the inputs from the Punjab intelligence.”

