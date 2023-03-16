Question Hour: Panchayats have power to add, delete names on BPL list, says Himachal minister

Rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh on Wednesday said that as per the guidelines of the Government of India, the authority of inclusion and deletion of names from BPL lists is with the respective gram sabhas. Himachal rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh on Wednesday said that as per the guidelines of the Government of India, the authority of inclusion and deletion of names from BPL lists is with the respective gram sabhas. (HT File Photo)

Lists are reviewed every year for the purpose of deletion of the names of ineligible families and inclusion of the names of eligible families, he stated in a reply to a question asked by Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania.

As far as the state government is concerned, it ensures that the criteria laid for inclusion and exclusion in BPL lists are met.

“The state government has issued a detailed notification for revision of the BPL list annually in 2018. In accordance with the notification, it constituted a committee at each panchayat level to be notified by concerned block development officer comprising of panchayat secretary, patwari or representative of revenue department and one government employee or representative of panchayati raj, which shall prepare a list of deserving names who fulfills the guidelines/criteria fixed by the central government.

The list is presented before the gram sabha for the final decision. Subject to the fulfilment of the guidelines issued by the government from time to time, the selections made by the gram sabhas are final, said the minister.

Furthermore, the SDO (civil) has been authorised to enquire on the basis of applications or on his own account, into complaints or allegations of wrong selection.

After enquiry he can order the panchayat to delete the name of ineligible family from the BPL list. In case of wrong selection of BPL families by the gram sabha, the objections/ appeal can be filed with the SDO (C) within one month. In case the complainant is not satisfied with the decision of the SDO (C), further appeal can be filed with the deputy commissioner. The number of families to be selected in each gram panchayat is fixed, and vacancies, if any, are filled by the gram sabha, he said.

Average sheep wool production in Himachal Pradesh is around 1,400 to 1,500 MT per year, agriculture and animal husbandry minister Chander Kumar informed the House.

In a reply to the question asked by Bharmour MLA Janak Raj, the minister said 1460.335 MT sheep wool was produced in the state in the year 2018-19. Similarly in 2019-20, it was around 1516.44MT; 1482.24MT in 2020-21 and 1232.85MT in 2021-22.

He said the total wool storage capacity of the Wool Federation (HP Wool Federation) is 170 metric tonnes. Apart from this, Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation stores wool in rented facilities as per requirement.

“To increase the wool storage capacity, the state government had sent a proposal to the Central Wool Development Board, Jodhpur, on November 19, 2022,” said the minister.

If approved, the state’s wool storage capacity would be increased by an additional 50 metric tonnes, he added.

In a written reply to another question raised by Bharmour MLA, the minister said that as per the information received from the police headquarters (PHQ), a total of 24 cases of theft and other crimes against shepherds have been registered in the state.

For the prevention of such incidents, necessary guidelines are issued from time to time by the PHQ to all the district police chiefs. Apart from this, a standard operating procedure was issued by the PHQ in April 2021.

In a reply to the question raised by Karsog MLA Deep Raj, minister Chander Kumar informed the House that at present there was no drought situation in Himachal Pradesh but due to less than normal rainfall last year and this year till now, the situation in agriculture and animal husbandry sector remains worrying.

The department is constantly monitoring the situation and the government will take necessary action for supply of fodder and water if drought situation arises and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard.