‘No lessons learnt from 2014 Kashmir deluge’

As the flood threat abated following decrease in water level of river Jhelum, people have started raising questions over the lackadaiscal implementation of much publicised “Flood Control Project” of centre which was announced after devastating 2014 floods. After the 2014 deluge, the fear of floods in Kashmir is always on the minds of people. (File Photo)

With an improvement in weather, the water started receding from river Jhelum and other streams across Kashmir and the flood threat abated.

The Jhelum river which originates from south Kashmir’s Verinag that had crossed the flood declaration point is now flowing below the flood alert level and with each passing hour the water is receding. The MeT office in Srinagar has predicted mainly dry weather for next four days. After the Jhelum and other streams had crossed declaration point on Saturday, the government had established Flood Control rooms in every district.

On Sunday even J&K Lt Governor visited zero bridge to oversee the arrangements. After the improvement in weather situation has stabilised. “We were fearing floods seeing the rising water level in Jhelum and other streams. After the improvement in weather the water level is receding fast and there is no threat of floods,” said a senior officer of Flood and Irrigation department wishing not to be named.

After the 2014 deluge that saw most of the Valley and Srinagar city submerged in water, the fear of floods in the city are always on the minds of people. “We have seen the devastation caused by floods in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir so whenever there is continuous rainfall, people living close to the river Jhelum and other streams start to panic. This time also when rivers especially Jhelum started to swell the people started worrying. Now danger has abated,” said Pervaz Ahmad Khan a city resident. “Also the government hasn’t completed all the required works needed to avoid floods in future especially increasing the carrying capacity of river Jhelum that passes through the Srinagar city,”

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq also raised questions on flood Control project post 2014 deluge. “When you witness the Jhelum River swelling and the threat of floods looms over you, remember this: The Flood Control project of Jhelum in Kashmir is an incredibly crucial and vital endeavor initiated under the Prime Minister’s Development Package. This project was designed to safeguard Kashmir from devastating floods akin to the catastrophe of 2014. After obtaining all the necessary approvals, the Central Government released a sum of ₹114 crores out of the total allocation of 1623 crores in March 2022. Subsequently, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Kashmir floated a tender worth ₹229 crore in October 2022. Unfortunately, after five months, the tender was ultimately cancelled,” he said while posting video of river Jehlum flowing close to danger mark in old city on twitter.”Now, more than a year has passed, and the new tender is still pending. Although it is prepared, it awaits instructions from the higher authorities. These impasses need to be resolved promptly, without any further delay, to ensure that dredging and de-siltation can commence without losing any more precious time,” he said.

Meanwhile, MeT department has predicted mainly dry weather for next four days. “From July 11 to 14 there will be mainly dry weather. There could be brief spell of rain/thunderstorm at isolated places can’t be ruled out,” the MeT office said in a statement adding that on from July 15 to 16 there could be intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of J&K.