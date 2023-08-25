Raahgiri to return to Panchkula on August 27

Postponed due to heavy rain on July 9, Raahgiri will be returning to the city on August 27 with an event slated to be hosted at Inner Circle Road, Sector 5.

In a media briefing at Mini-Secretariat here on Thursday, deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal will be chief guest at Raahgiri, while Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta will be guest of honour. (HT File Photo)

Chief minister’s officer on special duty Pankaj Nain said the event, aimed to promote community engagement and active lifestyle, will begin at 6 am, and feature singer Fazilpuria as well as presentations by school students and other artistes.

The forest department will also distribute 5,000 lemon, basil, and gooseberry saplings free of cost to the children and other visitors. The aim is to motivate the public to plant trees and protect the environment.

Students from various government schools of the district will perform Haryana and Himachal’s folk dances, yoga, ragini, nukkad natak, gidda and bhangra at the event. Students from private schools will also present cultural presentations, including Hanuman chalisa, contemporary group dance, Shiva stotram and semi-classical dance.

In a media briefing at Mini-Secretariat here on Thursday, deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan said chief minister Manohar Lal will be chief guest at the event, while Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta will be guest of honour.

Besides various sports activities, stalls will be put up by different departments and organisations showcasing their schemes and programmes, he added.

