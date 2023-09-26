Radical body plans event; security up in Nijjar’s native village in Punjab

The security has been beefed up in and around Bhar Singh Pura, the native village of Canada-based terrorist and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey in June this year after a radical organisation going by the name of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar Fateh) announced an akhand path in his memory from Monday onwards.

Police personnel outside radical leader Jaskaran Skngh Kahan Singh Wala house in Faridkot (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Led by its leader Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, the organisation announced that antim ardas would be held on September 27.

Following the announcement, the state police swung into action and put Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala under house arrest at his Faridkot residence as a preventive measure to maintain law and order. The other three activists were also detained so that they could not reach Nijjar’s village.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar rural police had also put special check posts in and around Nijjar’s village, situated 60 km away from Jalandhar in Phillaur sub-division on Phillaur-Rahon road. Police personnel in civvies were also deployed inside the village to ensure law and order.

Phillaur’s deputy superintendent of police Simranjit Singh said the villagers are cooperating with police to ensure peace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No one will be allowed to disturb the peace and extra vigil was been put in place. Moreover, no one in the village has come out openly to support this call,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, Jaskaran Singh, on Monday, said three gurdwaras, who were contacted to initiate akhand path, refused to provide services despite agreeing to do so earlier.

“Our activists were pressurised and put under house arrest. The village panchayat and gurdwaras managements were told by the police to not take part in Monday’s activity,” he said.

Nijjar migrated to England in 1992 before moving to Canada allegedly on a fake passport in 1995. He had not visited his village once in these three decades. Even his parents, who moved to Canada, have not visited the village since 2019 as his father Piara Singh was declared a proclaimed offender in a case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His paternal uncle Himmat Singh (79) stays in the village and looks after the ancestral house belonging to Nijjar’s father.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Navrajdeep Singh Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab....view detail