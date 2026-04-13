Radical Sikh groups plan rallies at Baisakhi mela in Talwandi Sabo as SAD stays away

The historic annual Baisakhi Mela at Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo is expected to see muted political activity, with only two radical Sikh groups planning rallies on Tuesday.

An illuminated Takht Damdama Sahib, one of the five Sikh takhts, on the eve of Baisakhi in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which usually hosts a large event at Talwandi Sabo to commemorate the foundation of the Khalsa Panth, has opted to stay away this year. The party held a political rally in the holy city on Saturday.

Located about 30 km from Bathinda city, the place is significant as it houses one of the five Sikh takhts, Takht Damdama Sahib, and the mela serves as a religio-political stage for parties to rally support.

Two camps of radical leaders — Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) — have announced parallel political conferences at Takht Damdama Sahib on April 14.

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{{^usCountry}} Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, an independent Parliamentarian from Faridkot and a member of Amritpal’s Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), said a large congregation was expected on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, an independent Parliamentarian from Faridkot and a member of Amritpal’s Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), said a large congregation was expected on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We have received a message from Amritpal from prison. Our team will read out the message to the community on the occasion of Baisakhi,” said Khalsa, who is the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have received a message from Amritpal from prison. Our team will read out the message to the community on the occasion of Baisakhi,” said Khalsa, who is the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The MP said the party leadership was organising a mass contact programme virtually and physically to engage with the people and make the political convention a success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MP said the party leadership was organising a mass contact programme virtually and physically to engage with the people and make the political convention a success. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During a function held on Baisakhi last year, the radical outfit’s leadership had announced that Amritpal will be its chief ministerial candidate in the 2027 assembly polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a function held on Baisakhi last year, the radical outfit’s leadership had announced that Amritpal will be its chief ministerial candidate in the 2027 assembly polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, according to Simranjit Singh Mann, the SAD (Amritsar) will raise its voice for solutions to various socio-economic issues like unemployment and drug abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, according to Simranjit Singh Mann, the SAD (Amritsar) will raise its voice for solutions to various socio-economic issues like unemployment and drug abuse. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will also be hosting a programme on Tuesday.

Other political parties, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, do not hold political conventions on Baisakhi.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said all arrangements had been made for lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit Talwandi Sabo from April 13-15.

He said dedicated control rooms had been established, which will coordinate with police, health and administration.

A team of 30 experts from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been stationed to handle any emergency, the DC added.

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