Raghav, Sumukh qualifies for main draw

Ragahv Sarode and Sumukh Marya won their respective matches in the final qualifying round to enter the men’s U-18 main draw during the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association organised AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament at the Sector 10 Stadium on Sunday.

In the boys’ under-14 singles final qualifying round, top seed Aryaveer Sharma defeated Shubh Bhumbri in 6-2, 6-2 straight sets (HT Photo)

Ragahv of Maharashtra defeated 12th seed Sachit Thakur in a three-setter marathon match 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4. Sumukh defeated Ayaan Chandel in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Aditya Mor, Arnav Chawla and Advit Tewari also qualified for the main draw.

In the boys’ under-14 singles final qualifying round, top seed Aryaveer Sharma defeated Shubh Bhumbri in 6-2, 6-2 straight sets. Fourth seed Samarth Kwatra won from Ketan Kaila of Punjab in an easy score 6-0, 6-1. Heeth Kandoriya, Viraj Singh Narang and Yashwin Dahiya also advanced into the main draw.

