Rahul Bhat’s killers must be brought to justice, says his father

Shocked over the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat inside the tehsil office at Budgam’s Chadoora on Thursday, his father Bitta Jee Bhat, a retired police officer, has sought a high-level probe into how the killers entered a government office and executed the crime.

My son’s killers must be brought to justice, Rahul’s father said.

Rahul was a Kashmiri Pandit, whose family lived in Durga Nagar here ever since it fled Valley in the 90s.

Rahul was appointed under the prime minister’s employment package in 2011 and had since then been living in Sheikupora with his wife Meenakshi and minor daughter Gungun.

His brother Sunny is also serving in the police department. Bitta Jee, who retired as an ASI, was for sometime engaged with the security wing of former National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar.

“I want a thorough investigation into how terrorists entered a government office and shot my son dead. The government talks about rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, but its own Pandit employees are not safe inside government offices,” he said.

As soon as the news of Rahul’s killing spread in Durga Nagar area, relatives, friends and residents of the locality started arriving at his residence and offered their condolences.

“Terrorists gunned down Rahul inside his office and this administration has been making tall claims of providing a safe and secured atmosphere for the employees belonging to minority community,” said one of the relatives.

Another relative asked the J&K administration to review the situation and take effective measures.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

BJP president Ravinder Raina has also “strongly condemned” the killing of Bhat and said that “he was killed by the Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir Valley”.

“All those involved in this heinous crime will be neutralised very soon,” he added.

