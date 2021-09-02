Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rahul Gandhi playing cheap politics on Jallianwala Bagh, says BJP’s Tarun Chugh
The Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.
The Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.
chandigarh news

Rahul Gandhi playing cheap politics on Jallianwala Bagh, says BJP’s Tarun Chugh

Says Congress never had respect for freedom fighters and for those who sacrificed their lives for the country
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:06 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “trying to play cheap politics in the name of martyrs” on the Jallianwala Bagh issue.

Complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “infusing new life” in the Bagh after for carrying out renovation work worth 20 crore, Chugh in a press statement slammed Rahul for running down the PM’s efforts to score political points.

Chugh said not even a single brick was renovated when AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were at the helm of the Jallianwala Bagh trust.

“Visitors to the place could not even get basic facilities, leave aside making it educative. The Congress never had any respect for freedom fighters and for those who sacrificed their lives for the country. I wonder if Rahul knos why and when did the Jallianwala Bagh massacre take place,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.