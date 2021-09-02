Rahul Gandhi playing cheap politics on Jallianwala Bagh, says BJP’s Tarun Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “trying to play cheap politics in the name of martyrs” on the Jallianwala Bagh issue.

Complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “infusing new life” in the Bagh after for carrying out renovation work worth ₹20 crore, Chugh in a press statement slammed Rahul for running down the PM’s efforts to score political points.

Chugh said not even a single brick was renovated when AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were at the helm of the Jallianwala Bagh trust.

“Visitors to the place could not even get basic facilities, leave aside making it educative. The Congress never had any respect for freedom fighters and for those who sacrificed their lives for the country. I wonder if Rahul knos why and when did the Jallianwala Bagh massacre take place,” he added.