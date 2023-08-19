Rahul interacts with Ladakh youth, to visit Pangong Lake today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held an interactive session with over 500 youth in Leh during his maiden visit to Ladakh on Friday, since revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a football match in to Leh on Friday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tsering Namgyal, Congress’ Leh district spokesperson and leader of opposition in LAHDC-Leh said, “Rahul Gandhi had a 40-minute-long interactive session with over 500 youth in a jam-packed auditorium in Leh on Friday.”

In the evening he witnessed a mini-soccer match between two local clubs.

Namgyal informed that on Saturday the Congress leader will leave for Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, where he would stay overnight in a tourist camp.

“He hasn’t been to Pangong lake and wanted to see it and spend some quality time,” said the party spokesperson.

Ahead of elections of 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil and general elections next year, the Congress leader reached Leh on Thursday on a two-day visit to the region.

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil hill council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spokesperson said that since Congress and National Conference have entered into a pre-poll alliance for Kargil polls, Rahul may also hold a meeting with party leaders from Kargil as well.

It may be stated here that the people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood, protection under sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution and one Lok Sabha seat each for Leh and Kargil districts, respectively.

In June this year, famous innovator, environmentalist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk had observed a seven-day long climate fast at Leh’s NDS Ground in a bid to seek sixth schedule of the Indian constitution and statehood to the eco-fragile region of Ladakh.

Wangchuk had observed a five-day long hunger protest for the cause in January this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail