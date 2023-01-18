Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter J&K today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon via Lakhanpur, party’s J&K spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said on Wednesday.

He said Rahul will attend a gathering at 5.45pm in Lakhanpur where he will be joined by NC president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah and others.

“After an overnight stay at Lakhanpur, he will embark on his foot march from Hatli Morh Kathua to Chadwal on January 20. On January 22, he will travel from Hiranagar Morh up to Duggar Haveli and then halt for the night at Chak Nanak in Samba. The next day, he will restart from Vijaypur towards Satwari Chowk in Jammu city,” Sharma said.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of 31 political parties for a mega rally in Srinagar on January 30.

Will also address rally in Pathankot

Rahul will also address a rally in Pathankot’s Sarna Malikpur village on Thursday before leaving for J&K.

Party sources said Kharge will also attend and address the Pathankot rally. Kharge would be on a day-long visit to Punjab on Thursday during which he will also meet the family members of Jalandhar MP late Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

The rally will begin around 11:30am, said a Congress leader privy to the details.