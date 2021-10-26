Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Raid on Ludhiana godown, 8,000 litres of fake fertiliser seized
The flying squad of the agriculture department on Monday conducted a raid and seized 8,070 litres of bogus biofertiliser worth over 76 lakh from an unauthorised godown at a grain market near the Gill Road
The raid on the fake fertiliser godown was conducted after a survey carried out by two Ludhiana Punjab Agricultural University experts who highlighted wasteful use of pesticides, fungicides and biofertiliser insecticides on mature paddy crops. (Bloomberg)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Chief agricultural officer Narinder Singh Benipal said the biofertiliser, Nutrozen Paddy, was being sold in the market and farmers were being fleeced.

The action was taken close on the heels of a survey carried out by two Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts who highlighted wasteful use of pesticides, fungicides and biofertiliser insecticides on mature paddy crops.

Benipal said the biofertiliser was kept in an unauthorised godown. Company employees produced bogus bills for the seized products.

After sealing the godown, a complaint has been sent to the police for taking action under Sections 420 and 120- B of the IPC and the Essential Commodities Act.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021
