Raikot patwari booked for accepting bribe

A patwari was booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3,500 in lieu of making a correction in the revenue record of a house in Sukhana village of Raikot on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Patwari Lakhbir Singh. The FIR has been registered on the complainant of Rajdeep Singh of Sukhana village who also sent a video purportedly showing the accused accepting bribe to the anti-corruption helpline of the Punjab government.

The complainant said he wanted to sell his ancestral house for which he needed the record from the patwari. He came to know that in the revenue record, the name of his father Lala alias Lala Ram was mentioned as Lal Singh. He applied for the correction against which, the patwari demanded ₹10,000 bribe. The deal was then settled at ₹3,500. Rajdeep said he gave him the money and also recorded it on his mobile phone, before lodging a complaint on the helpline.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance) Rupinder Singh said a case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the patwari. A hunt is on for his arrest.