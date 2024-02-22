Rail connectivity a big boost for fruit industry, say Kashmir growers

As the railway stations of Kashmir are slowly getting connected with the rest of the country, the people associated with Kashmir’s fruit trade are upbeat that the connection will give a boost to the fruit industry in the Valley. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the extension of the railway facility to Sangaldan, Sumber and Khari areas of Ramban district under the USBRL Project with Kashmir. Now, train from Baramulla could reach Sangaldan station in Jammu and in the next five to six months, the railway link will get connected with the rest of the country, one of the biggest milestones in J&K’s history. (AP)

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the extension of the railway facility to Sangaldan, Sumber and Khari areas of Ramban district under the USBRL Project with Kashmir. Now, train from Baramulla could reach Sangaldan station in Jammu and in the next five to six months, the railway link will get connected with the rest of the country, one of the biggest milestones in J&K’s history.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Kapurthala’s Rail Coach Factory (RCF) latest and popular coach products main line electrical multiple units (MEMU) with 3 phase electrics, was pressed into service in Kashmir valley a day after the Prime Minister virtually flagged off the train in Jammu on Tuesday.

The RCF spokesperson said the 3 phase MEMU on newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Sangaldan route will ensure better riding experience to passengers and environmental sustainability in the region.

“The coaches of 3 Phase MEMU (Main Line Electrical Multiple Units) have a stainless-steel body designed for service speed of 110 kmph. Low maintenance is the key feature of these coaches. The 3 phase MEMUs not only excel in technical brilliance but also provide excellent passenger amenities too. Each coach has aesthetic interiors with FRP panelling, cushioned seats, wider windows, sliding doors, and mobile charging sockets. Energy efficient LED light fittings have been provided in each coach with 50% Emergency Lights,” he said.

The spokesperson added that for secure travel, the CCTV surveillance system with networking features has also been incorporated. Two lavatories with bio toilets are also provided in each coach.

“For us this is one of the biggest facilities and after some months when the link between Sangaldan and Katra will get connected, the growers can dispatch their fruits via train,” said Bashir Ahmad Bhat, president, Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers Union, Kashmir.

“This Herculean task has been made possible by the efforts of the Prime Minister and his team. Not only this railway link will help the masses but also give a major boost to our fruit industry,” he said.

Kashmir is India’s largest apple-producing region, fetching revenue of over ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore to the UT, and contributing around 8-10% of its gross domestic product. The UT produces around 20 lakh metric tonnes of apples per year. Around seven lakh farming families (approximately 35 lakh people) are directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector.

President, fruit mandi, Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad alias Kakajee, said that once train will be fully operational it will help the fruit growers in a big way. “The transportation is a big issue, and I am hopeful once fully operational, this will be an added facility for growers,” he said, adding that many times growers had to face huge losses after the national highway got closed for days.

Adil Malik, who runs Sarhad Fruit company and owns a kiosk at Asia’s second biggest fruit mandi, Sopore, said that railway stations in Kashmir are located mere few kilometers from the big fruit markets and this could be a gamechanger. “We can save time, money and dispatch our fruit produce without any impediments to any part of country,” he said.

The officers associated with fruit trade see a bright future for apples in Kashmir in the coming years. “High density plantation, setting up of cold stores and now railway link will help the fruit industry in a big way,” said a senior officer of the horticulture department.

With inputs from HTC Jalandhar