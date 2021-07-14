Rail services in Valley to resume from today

Rail services will be fully restored in Kashmir from Wednesday as the Covid situation has improved substantially in the Valley, officials said.

Now, the trains will run the full length from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in south.

“The existing train services between Budgam in central Kashmir to Banihal in south and back are being extended for full run up to Baramulla and vice versa,” the Railways said in a statement.

The rail service in Kashmir is yet to be connected to the rest of the country and the trains run on a standalone route from Banihal to Baramulla – a distance of 137km.

The Railways said that the existing two trains starting from Banihal will be extended to Baramulla from Wednesday whereas another train service will start from Baramulla from 8am.

One extra train service will start at 3.10 pm from the north and will pick up the route of ex-Budgam at 4:15, it added.

The train services, which were suspended on May 10 owing to Covid, were partially resumed from July 1.

In Kashmir, trains used to run at 100% occupancy. In summers, 35,000 to 40,000 commuters used train services everyday while in winters, around 25,000 people travelled daily by train.