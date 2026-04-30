Rail track blast probe: RPG, RDX grenades seized in raid, terror conspiracy unearthed

Patiala : Two days after an IED blast on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line, Patiala Police, in a joint operation with the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, has averted major terror plots with the recovery of a cache of militant hardware, including a rocket propelled grenade (RPG), hand grenade, explosives and high-end pistols from Panjwar Khurd village in Tarn Taran. The development came in continuation of the investigation into an explosion at a railway track near Shambhu in Patiala district on Monday night, which resulted in the death of one Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, a resident of Panjwar Khurd village in Tarn Taran, who was attempting to plant an IED that apparently detonated prematurely.

The recovered military hardware includes one RPG, one metallic IED (sticky bomb) weighing 2.296 kg along with three detonators with electric wire and one battery, two packs of RDX weighing 1.456 kg, one P-86 hand grenade, three pistols — 9MM Glock-18 CX ‘Austria’, .30 bore PX5 Storm and .30 bore Star Mark — along with five magazines and 84 live cartridges, two wireless sets Baofeng, one headphone and two timer switches, police said.

The development came in continuation of the investigation into an explosion at a railway track near Shambhu in Patiala district on Monday night, which resulted in the death of one Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, a resident of Panjwar Khurd village in Tarn Taran, who was attempting to plant an IED that apparently detonated prematurely.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said it was yet another major blow to the deep-rooted terror conspiracy involving Pakistan-backed ISI and the pro-Khalistan terrorist network involved in the Shambhu railway track attempted IED blast case.

The DGP further said that this recovery is based on the disclosures by the arrested accused Satnam alias Satta — brother of prime accused Jagroop.

“Investigations have revealed that this terror module was backed by a Malaysia-based entity, with financial support being routed through Malaysia by the main handler using the name Jujhar Singh,” said the DGP.