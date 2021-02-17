IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Railways cancels, diverts trains in Punjab amid rail roko call by farmer unions
While rail blockades by farmers across the state, which started in September-end, were lifted in November, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continue to block passenger trains at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district. (HT file photo)
While rail blockades by farmers across the state, which started in September-end, were lifted in November, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continue to block passenger trains at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Railways cancels, diverts trains in Punjab amid rail roko call by farmer unions

Farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws have called a four-hour rail blockade across the country from 12 noon to 4pm on Thursday but the agitation has forced the Railways to either cancel or divert trains in Punjab on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:45 AM IST

Farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws have called a four-hour rail blockade across the country from 12 noon to 4pm on Thursday but the agitation has forced the Railways to either cancel or divert trains in Punjab on Wednesday.

A release issued by Northern Railway said that due to the farmers’ agitation in the state, the Darbhanga-Amritsar Express special train, which was to start on Wednesday, will remain cancelled.

While rail blockades by farmers across the state, which started in September-end, were lifted in November, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continue to block passenger trains at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district. Though the protesters have been sitting outside the station on a symbolic protest since November, the Railways have not run passenger trains on the route since the farmers have declared they will allow only goods trains.

The Nanded-Amritsar Express has been terminated at Chandigarh. Consequently, the Amritsar-Nanded Express will start its journey from Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar.

The Korba-Amritsar Express has been short terminated at Ambala. Consequently, the Amritsar-Korba Express will start its journey from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

The Ajmer-Amritsar Express has been terminated at Jalandhar City and will originate from Jalandhar City with the cancellation of the service between Jalandhar City and Amritsar.

The Railways has also diverted the routes of some trains as a preventive measure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
While rail blockades by farmers across the state, which started in September-end, were lifted in November, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continue to block passenger trains at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district. (HT file photo)
While rail blockades by farmers across the state, which started in September-end, were lifted in November, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continue to block passenger trains at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Railways cancels, diverts trains in Punjab amid rail roko call by farmer unions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws have called a four-hour rail blockade across the country from 12 noon to 4pm on Thursday but the agitation has forced the Railways to either cancel or divert trains in Punjab on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 71% voting was recorded in Sunday’s elections to the 117 municipal bodies. Counting for the Mohali municipal corporation has been deferred to Thursday after the poll panel ordered re-polling in two booths (Representative photo)
Over 71% voting was recorded in Sunday’s elections to the 117 municipal bodies. Counting for the Mohali municipal corporation has been deferred to Thursday after the poll panel ordered re-polling in two booths (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Counting of votes for 7 MCs, 109 councils begins in Punjab

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Results for the 2,252 wards of seven municipal corporations of Bathinda, Abohar, Batala, Moga, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot and 109 municipal councils are expected by afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khattar said there were instances when Haryana teams were confronted with lack of coordination from UP officials. (HT Photo)
Khattar said there were instances when Haryana teams were confronted with lack of coordination from UP officials. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

UP not doing enough to stop sex determination tests: Khattar tells Adityanath

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Rampant gender determination screening in Uttar Pradesh has set alarm bells ringing in Haryana with chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar telling his counterpart Yogi Adityanath that its administration was not doing enough to check the illegal practice even as teams from Haryana were making inter-state raids
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coach Manoj Kumar and his wife Sakshi had been shot dead in the firing while their three-year-old son had been grievously injured. (HT Photo)
Coach Manoj Kumar and his wife Sakshi had been shot dead in the firing while their three-year-old son had been grievously injured. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Rohtak wrestling arena firing: Toll rises to six as 3-year-old succumbs

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The three-year-old son of coach Manoj Kumar and his wife Sakshi, who were shot dead at a wrestling arena in Rohtak along with three others, succumbed to bullet injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), in Rohtak, on Tuesday, five days after he was grievously injured in the firing
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 711 patients were seen at the OPD on Tuesday, including 268 new ones. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
As many as 711 patients were seen at the OPD on Tuesday, including 268 new ones. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Walk-in OPD reopens for Chandigarh residents at GMCH

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:46 PM IST
For now, only patients from the city are eligible for counter registrations, while those from outside Chandigarh will have to go through the screening process via tele-consultation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh sees hottest February day in 3 years
Chandigarh sees hottest February day in 3 years
chandigarh news

Chandigarh sees hottest February day in 3 years

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:39 PM IST
According to India Meteorological Department, the mercury is likely to rise further in the coming days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohali MC polls: Repolling ordered at two booths
Mohali MC polls: Repolling ordered at two booths
chandigarh news

Mohali MC polls: Repolling ordered at two booths

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Action comes following allegations of booth capturing; counting of votes for all wards postponed to Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction
Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction
chandigarh news

Greater Mohali development authority sells 45% sites in e-auction

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Earns 544 crore against total reserve price of 794 crore after finding buyers for 31 out of 70 sites; all commercial sites sold at Aerocity
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was after about three decades that India experienced a massive locust attack in 2019-20 when the insect moved from Rajasthan to various states, including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Punjab. (HT file photo)
It was after about three decades that India experienced a massive locust attack in 2019-20 when the insect moved from Rajasthan to various states, including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Punjab. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Year after locust attack, experts monitor movement

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Latest field analysis shows swarms persist in Kenya and Ethiopia but other areas in Asia, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, are calm
READ FULL STORY
Close
A high court bench headed by chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha has issued notice of motion to the state government seeking a response by July 27. (Getty Images)
A high court bench headed by chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha has issued notice of motion to the state government seeking a response by July 27. (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

Ex-HPSC chairman as power regulator: HC seeks Haryana’s response

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:52 AM IST
According to legal experts, the Haryana government’s move to appoint the HPSC ex-chairman as HERC chief is in contravention of Article 319 of the Constitution
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the state health department, 1.29 lakh people were tested across Haryana last week as compared to 1.52 lakh the week before. (HT file photo)
According to the state health department, 1.29 lakh people were tested across Haryana last week as compared to 1.52 lakh the week before. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana’s Covid positivity rate drops below 5%

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Slender increase in weekly infections but the virus curve continued to flatten; Jhajjar joins two others to get into desirable positivity rate bracket
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court has directed the investigating officer, deputy superintendent Kailash Sahu, to file an affidavit explaining the position in this regard. (HT FILE)
The court has directed the investigating officer, deputy superintendent Kailash Sahu, to file an affidavit explaining the position in this regard. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Why Katyal not arraigned as accused: Court to CBI in Gurugram land case

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:39 PM IST
The name of Katyal, director of Krrish Buildtech, figured in the chargesheet filed by the CBI with reference to criminal conspiracy entered into by former chief town planner, JS Redhu
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Punjab cop getting a jab in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
A Punjab cop getting a jab in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Covaxin shots to be administered in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The state had received 1.3 lakh doses of the made-in-India vaccine last month, but a decision on its use was pending, after concerns over its efficacy (effectiveness). Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based company, has produced this vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jagbir Singh (HT Photo)
Jagbir Singh (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Jagbir is new chancellor of Central University at Bathinda

By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Singh is also a ‘life fellow’ of Punjabi University, Patiala and a member of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief secretary Vini Mahajan has directed officials to clear on priority the pending cases related to women and children between 2016 and 2020. (Representational picture)
Chief secretary Vini Mahajan has directed officials to clear on priority the pending cases related to women and children between 2016 and 2020. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Punjab to have 9 more fast-track courts under Pocso Act

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:34 AM IST
The decisions are in line with recent directives of CM Capt Amarinder Singh for ensuring time-bound investigations in cases of crime against women and children and improving the prosecution rate in such cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP