Railways cancels, diverts trains in Punjab amid rail roko call by farmer unions
Farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws have called a four-hour rail blockade across the country from 12 noon to 4pm on Thursday but the agitation has forced the Railways to either cancel or divert trains in Punjab on Wednesday.
A release issued by Northern Railway said that due to the farmers’ agitation in the state, the Darbhanga-Amritsar Express special train, which was to start on Wednesday, will remain cancelled.
While rail blockades by farmers across the state, which started in September-end, were lifted in November, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continue to block passenger trains at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district. Though the protesters have been sitting outside the station on a symbolic protest since November, the Railways have not run passenger trains on the route since the farmers have declared they will allow only goods trains.
The Nanded-Amritsar Express has been terminated at Chandigarh. Consequently, the Amritsar-Nanded Express will start its journey from Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar.
The Korba-Amritsar Express has been short terminated at Ambala. Consequently, the Amritsar-Korba Express will start its journey from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.
The Ajmer-Amritsar Express has been terminated at Jalandhar City and will originate from Jalandhar City with the cancellation of the service between Jalandhar City and Amritsar.
The Railways has also diverted the routes of some trains as a preventive measure.
