Kalka-Shimla line damage: Railways clears 16-km section till Koti

Days after incessant rains caused widespread havoc in the region, the railways has managed to clear a 16-kilometre section between Kalka and Koti on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge single line.

Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track covered in sludge following heavy rainfall, in Shimla in July. (ANI File)

While the railways is running a single pair of special trains between Shimla and Solan, operations between Kalka and Solan have remained suspended for the last two weeks.

Earlier, the Northern Railways had announced cancellation of all six pairs of trains on the 96-kilometre-long track, a world heritage site, till August 6 in wake of the restoration work. These trains are likely to remain suspended for the next couple of weeks.

Officials said that tree collapses, hill slips, landslides, shooting stones, gushing waters and muck had blocked the whole line at a total of 137 locations.

Heavy damage was reported at over 100 sites between Kalka and Solan, particularly near Koti and Sonwara, which is said to have been delaying the operations on the full track.

Mandeep Singh Bhatia, divisional railway manager (DRM), Ambala Division, said the section between Kalka and Kothi was cleared, but at least 33 locations still remain damaged.

“The tasks to repair the retaining walls, tunnels, strengthening of walls, rock bolting etc are underway. Out of the remaining sites, 15 are critical,” he added.

The DRM has pegged the estimated loss due to damage at around ₹6 crore, adding that it may go up to ₹10 crore as restoration works proceed.

A tender worth ₹6.15 crore was floated by the Northern Railways last week to carry out repairs on the rail line. The deadline of the tenders is August 10 and the work is expected to be completed within 45 days of being awarded.

Though tourist are mostly avoiding visiting the Himachal capital, the DRM said that morning and evening train service is beneficial for daily passengers.

