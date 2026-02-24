Railways suspends platform tickets at Ludhiana, Dhandari, ahead of Holi rush

To manage the anticipated heavy passenger rush during the Holi season, the Ferozepur Division has temporarily suspended the sale of platform tickets at Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan railway stations from February 27 to March 3. The Ferozepur Division has temporarily suspended the sale of platform tickets at Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan railway stations from February 27 to March 3. (ht)

The measure aims to control overcrowding and handle the surge in passenger traffic during Holi, ensuring better safety and smoother operations at both stations.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to travel with necessary belongings and leave friends and family outside the station to avoid unnecessary crowding.

The railways will also operate eight special trains via Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Ferozpur–Danapur train (04616) and its return (04615) will complete six trips between February 26 and March 7, stopping at Ludhiana at 3 pm and departing at 3.30 pm.

The Amritsar–Kathiar train (04614/04613) will also run six trips between February 25 and March 7 via Dhandari Kalan, with a stop at 4.30 pm and departure at 4.40 pm. The Katra–Varanasi train (04604) is scheduled on February 22, 26, March 2, and 8, stopping at Ludhiana at 12.45 am.

Other Bihar-bound trains via Dhandari Kalan include Amritsar–Kathiar (04614, 04613, 05735), Amritsar–Mansi (04610), and Amritsar–Barhni (05006), with scheduled stops between 3 pm and 4 pm.