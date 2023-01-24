Rain adds to chill in Ludhiana

Mercury dipped 2 to 3 degree Celsius after rain on Tuesday in Ludhiana with the meteorological department predicting more showers in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degree Celsius and the minimum was 7.0 degree Celsius as 1.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in the district.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology head Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra said, “the weather is expected to remain cloudy with the possibility of rainfall over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.”

“Scattered rainfall was experienced on January 24 in Ludhiana. Light showers will be experienced in the next 24 hours which will bring the temperature down,” added Dr. Kingra.

“As per the Indian meteorological department, an active Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India till January 25. Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Punjab. A yellow alert has been issued for the eastern malwa region for January 25,” she said.

The weather office said light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely expected at isolated places in the eastern malwa region, including Ludhiana.

