Rain batters J&K, schools shut, all major pilgrimages suspended for third day

/ Srinagar Heavy rains lashed large parts of Jammu region on Tuesday, severely disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to maintain a high alert, officials said. Army personnel conduct a rescue, search and relief operation in a flood-hit area of Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (PTI)

At least 22 people have died and several others are missing in rain-related incidents in Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts since Sunday, while all major pilgrimages, including Amarnath yatra, Vaishno Devi yatra, Shiv Khori yatra and Machail Mata yatra, remained suspended for the third consecutive day due to persistent downpours, landslides, and the heightened risk of flash floods.

A major landslide was reported from the Nograta Saldhar area of Rajouri district. However, there were no reports of any casualties, said officials.

Jammu IGP visits Poonch

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, along with inspector general of police (IGP, Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti on Tuesday visited the rain-affected area of Dara Sangla in Surankote of Poonch district to review the ongoing search, rescue and relief operations, said officials.

“The Jammu divisional commissioner and IGP Jammu zone were accompanied by the deputy IG, Rajouri-Poonch Range, Poonch deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police, and other senior civil and police officers,” said an official spokesperson.

Landslides disrupt traffic on national highways

On Tuesday, fresh landslides and mudslides triggered by incessant rainfall briefly disrupted traffic movement along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) and Jammu-Kishtwar National Highway (NH 244) with restoration work underway at multiple vulnerable locations.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), traffic police and other agencies were pressed into service to remove debris and restore the affected stretches.

Commuters have been advised to check the latest traffic advisories before undertaking their journey.

Two storey shopping complex washed away in Budgam

A major two storey shopping complex with more than 30 shops was washed away in Beerwah area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district owing to a fast flowing stream flooded by rains.

Police said that the shopping complex collapsed into the Sukhnag stream as the fast flowing water washed away its banks at New Adda Beerwah. “There was no loss of life in the incident but the shop keepers lost their goods, “ said a police official.

Summer break extended till July 26

Owing to rains , the summer vacations in schools, which started from July 6 and were scheduled to end on July 22, have been extended till July 26. “Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all Government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division is hereby extended up to July 26, 2026,” said education minister, Sakina Itoo.

Govt issues alert

As the rains continue, the government has issued alerts in the UT districts, including in Kashmir, asking people to stay alert and remain away from rivers, streams and water bodies.

“The public is advised to stay away from rivers, streams, lakes, waterfalls and other water bodies, avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and low-lying areas, and refrain from fishing, boating, swimming or any other water-related activities during the inclement weather,” said an advisory by police in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Heavy rain alert issued for Jammu division

The Meteorological Department has issued a very heavy rainfall alert for several districts of the Jammu region till July 23. All the 10 districts of Jammu province that include Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, have been alerted.

Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad, in an update, said that spells of rain and thundershowers will continue till Thursday with brief intense heavy showers over a few districts of Jammu Division.

“Possibility of flashfloods, landslides and mudslides at many vulnerable places. Rise in water level in rivers & flooding/water logging in low lying areas also expected,” it said.

CM expresses grief over Poonch tragedy

Chief minister Omar Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of seven lives in a landslide in Poonch’ Loran district on Monday.

He announced an ex gratia relief of ₹6 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. Minister Javed Ahmed Rana and Satish Sharma have been tasked to visit to visit the affected areas in Rajouri and Poonch.