Rain brings respite from heat, more likely on Sunday

Residents experienced relief from the hot weather as the city received 9.3 mm of rainfall along with hailstorms in some areas on Saturday. The city had been under cloudy skies, and there were light showers on Friday night too. Rainfall is likely on Sunday as well, according to the India meteorological department (IMD).

A western disturbance is active in the region, thus rain on the lines of Saturday is likely to continue on Sunday, according to the IMD.

On Saturday, at 36.7°C, the maximum temperature was slightly higher than Friday’s 34°C, but it was normal.

A yellow alert has been issued in Chandigarh for thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 km per hour for Sunday and Monday, while an orange alert has also been issued in adjoining parts of Punjab.

The western disturbance was active on Friday, bringing along rain and lightning at night. Another spell of rain is expected on Monday, said IMD officials.

Meanwhile, amid cloudy skies, the minimum temperature hovered around 23°C on Saturday but was still 1 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, amid the rainy and cloudy weather conditions, the maximum temperature is likely to drop to anywhere between 34°C and 36°C. However, the minimum temperature may remain between 21°C and 23°C.