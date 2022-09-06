Rain eludes Chandigarh; light showers expected over weekend, says IMD

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 04:09 AM IST

A mirage seen at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a hot Monday. It last rained in the city on September 1 and only 0.2 mm of rain was recorded. After that, sultry weather with higher than normal temperature and high humidity continued in the city. As per the IMD, chances of light rain in the city can start on Friday and there are further chances of rain over the weekend. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

While there was no rain in the city on Monday and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out the rain for the next three days, the temperature continued to stay on the higher side in the city on Monday.

It last rained in the city on September 1 and only 0.2 mm of rain was recorded. After that, sultry weather with higher than normal temperature and high humidity continued in the city. As per the IMD, chances of light rain in the city can start on Friday and there are further chances of rain over the weekend.

The maximum temperature went down from 36°C on Sunday to 35.6°C on Monday, 2.3°C above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 25.7°C on Sunday to 26.6°C on Monday, 3.6°C above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.

