Rain halts stubble burning, just one case reported in Punjab

Two consecutive days of widespread rain in Punjab brought paddy stubble burning cases to the lowest in the last three years.

As per the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), only one farm fire was reported on Tuesday in Punjab from Mansa district, while the satellite did not spot any incident of stubble burning on October 16.

Data also revealed that the total number of fires reached 1,389 in Punjab, which is the lowest since 2021.

Last year, a total of 1,847 fires were reported from different parts of the state till October 17. In the corresponding period in 2021, Punjab had recorded a total of 2,389 cases.

Showers also improved the air quality index across Punjab as none of the eight continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) touched the ‘moderate’ scale.

Bathinda’s AQI remained ‘good’ on a 48 scale. Mandi Gobindgarh’s AQI was highest today at 89, where it was ‘satisfactory’, which means it had a ‘minimal impact on health’.

Meanwhile, Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government has already taken several initiatives to check the menace of paddy straw burning in the state.

Mann, who was at a blood donation camp organised at his native village Satoj in Sangrur on his birthday, said that on one hand several progressive farmers have shown the way for in-situ management of paddy straw and on the other hand, the state government has notified replacement of 20% of coal with paddy straw briquettes as fuel in approximately 2,500 brick kilns operating in Punjab.

He said that as compared to last year, 23,000 more paddy straw management machines have been given to farmers, adding that officials have been directed to ensure strict monitoring to check the menace of straw burning for the next few days.

He said the state government is committed to ensure a smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement in mandis along with ensuring its prompt lifting in their respective districts.

Procurement remains sluggish

The impact of inclement weather was visible on the procurement and purchase of paddy in mandis on Tuesday as well. Punjab Mandi Board data says purchase centres across the state witnessed an arrival of 1.21 lakh tonnes, whereas 1.32 lakh tonnes of grain had arrived on October 16.

Similarly, 1.13 lakh tonnes of paddy was purchased by various agencies in the markets, whereas the government agencies and private players had bought 1.28 lakh tonnes on a single day on October 16.

Lifting of paddy continues to be tardy on Tuesday due to ongoing strike by the rice millers. Data says 26.22 lakh tonnes of paddy arrived in mandis, and the purchase figures are impressive at 25.12 lakh tonnes.

However, only 8.47 lakh tonnes or 34% of the stock has been lifted till October 17 evening. Punjab Rice Millers Association president Tarsem Saini said the strike across the state will continue until the Centre and Punjab government resolve their demands.

The millers went on an indefinite strike from October 10 against the Food Corporation of India guidelines regarding the acceptance of only fortified rice kernels.

Farm fires tracker

Total cases 1,389

Reported on Oct 17 1

Dip in paddy arrivals

Total arrivals till Oct 17 26.22 lakh tonnes

Arrivals on Oct 17 1.21 lakh tonnes

Procured on Oct 17 1.13 lakh tonnes

