Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain in Himachal floods apple orchards, damages houses in Manali
chandigarh news

Rain in Himachal floods apple orchards, damages houses in Manali

Revenue department assessing damage to crops; receding monsoon leads to flooding at Barua and Chamyar Karog villages in Manali
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
A flash flood occurred at Barua village in Manali district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, causing damage to the apple orchards in the area. Flash flood water also entered into houses near a rivulet. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The retreating monsoon caused flooding in Barua village near the tourist town of Manali on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

Though no loss of life was reported, the flooding from a nearby rivulet after heavy rain in the region inundated apple orchards and farmland besides damaging three houses in the village.

Also read: Consider reducing GST rate on ropeways: HP to Centre

A flash flood was also reported from Chamyar Karog village on Monday night. The flooding damaged fields of vegetables in the area.

Officials from the revenue department have reached the village to assess the damage.

The meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab bureaucratic reshuffle: 9 IAS, two PCS officers transferred

Punjab CM Channi, Sidhu to visit Delhi, hold talks on cabinet expansion

Soldier shot dead by colleague: Army

Don’t approach higher offices for redress of grievance: J&K admn to government employees
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP