Chandigarh, Rain lashed Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, bringing down temperatures by a few notches.

Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana; local industrialist injured in Hoshiarpur

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In Chandigarh, people woke up to dark clouds blanketing the sky, followed by strong winds, a dust storm and a sharp spell of rain.

Power supply was disrupted in a few places, while strong winds uprooted some trees and fell several tree branches.

However, the sky cleared up in the afternoon.

According to the city's power utility, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited , "Due to high wind speed and falling of power lines, the electricity supply in some of the areas has been affected for longer than expected. Our team is continuously working on the restoration of the supply."

Rain was also reported from other parts of Punjab, including Mohali, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Amritsar and Ludhiana.

In Haryana, Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar received rain.

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{{^usCountry}} The maximum temperature, which stood between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius at several places in the two states on Saturday, dropped by a few notches in the two states after the Sunday morning rain, providing relief to the people from hot weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The maximum temperature, which stood between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius at several places in the two states on Saturday, dropped by a few notches in the two states after the Sunday morning rain, providing relief to the people from hot weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, a local industrialist was injured when a sudden squall accompanied by rain in the early morning uprooted some electricity poles and trees in the Industrial Focal Point at Purhiran area, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, a local industrialist was injured when a sudden squall accompanied by rain in the early morning uprooted some electricity poles and trees in the Industrial Focal Point at Purhiran area, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Strong winds struck the area around 6 am, bringing down six to seven electricity poles and uprooting two large trees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Strong winds struck the area around 6 am, bringing down six to seven electricity poles and uprooting two large trees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The industrialist from Hoshiarpur was passing through the area on his scooter when some of the falling poles and high-tension wires collapsed on him, Purhiran Station House Officer, Sub-Inspector Jagjit Singh, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The industrialist from Hoshiarpur was passing through the area on his scooter when some of the falling poles and high-tension wires collapsed on him, Purhiran Station House Officer, Sub-Inspector Jagjit Singh, said. {{/usCountry}}

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The man, who sustained injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. He is currently undergoing treatment, police said, adding that his scooter was crushed under the metal structure of the fallen poles.

Officials said a major tragedy was averted as the power supply in Purhiran was already shut down due to the squall, and the fallen high-tension wires were not live at the time of the incident.

Movement at the Industrial Focal Point area was disrupted for some time as fallen poles and wires blocked roads.

Meanwhile, Phagwara and its surrounding areas were lashed by a dust storm and a downpour in the morning.

The rain gave much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat as the mercury dropped by several degrees, though the power supply was disrupted for a long time due to the dust storm.

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Dark clouds plunged the city into semi-darkness in the morning, forcing the vehicles to ply with their headlights on.

Lightning and thunder accompanied the downpour.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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