Rain likely to make comeback in Chandigarh on Saturday

The dry spell since September 1 may end on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast chances of light rain over the weekend.

As per IMD officials, light rain is likely on both Saturday and Sunday, and as the system gets stronger in the following week, more showers can be expected.

Meanwhile, sultry weather continued in the city on Friday with humidity hovering between 53% and 80%. The maximum temperature went down from 36.2°C on Thursday to 35.6°C on Friday, but was still 2.7 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 25.5°C to 26.6°C, 4.7 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, highs and lows of 35°C and 27°C can be expected.