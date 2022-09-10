Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain likely to make comeback in Chandigarh on Saturday

Rain likely to make comeback in Chandigarh on Saturday

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 03:00 AM IST

As per IMD officials, light rain is likely in Chandigarh on both Saturday and Sunday, and as the system gets stronger in the following week, more showers can be expected

A pair of mynas splashing around in a puddle amid the sultry weather at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The dry spell since September 1 may end on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast chances of light rain over the weekend.

As per IMD officials, light rain is likely on both Saturday and Sunday, and as the system gets stronger in the following week, more showers can be expected.

Meanwhile, sultry weather continued in the city on Friday with humidity hovering between 53% and 80%. The maximum temperature went down from 36.2°C on Thursday to 35.6°C on Friday, but was still 2.7 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 25.5°C to 26.6°C, 4.7 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, highs and lows of 35°C and 27°C can be expected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP