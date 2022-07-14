Rain pounds J&K, Himachal, MeT expects improvement today

Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Amarnath cave shrine, along with Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, bringing down the temperatures across the region.

Since early morning, many parts of the Himalayan valley and some parts of Jammu division and Ladakh received mild to moderate rainfall. As the day progressed the intensity of the precipitation decreased.

J&K and Ladakh meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said mild rains have continued since Wednesday.

“There was a prediction of monsoon rains between July 13 and 15. Like yesterday, we witnessed light to moderate rains, particularly in morning hours in many parts of J&K,” he said.

The official said that the weather was overcast with light rain at many places from Jammu to the holy cave of Amarnath.

“Pilgrims are advised to remain alert always and follow instructions of the yatra managers and be very careful at places which are vulnerable to flashfloods, landslides and shooting stones,” he said. Weather updates are also being disseminated by SMS as well.

There was rainfall of 8mm at the Amarnath cave shine from morning till 2.30pm, while 5mm was recorded each in Panjtarni, Chandanwari and Baltal along the yatra routes.

Srinagar witnessed 2.6mm rainfall and Jammu district recorded 90mm, while it was 16.8mm in Katra.

Lotus said the weather will remain cloudy in J&K and Ladakh with chances of light rains in the morning on Friday as well.

“The weather will improve tomorrow and the sun is expected to come out of clouds by afternoon,” he said.

He said the weather for the next five days will remain fair. “From Friday afternoon to July 19, there won’t be much rainfall and the weather will be fine,” he said.

The maximum temperatures have dropped at least four notches across the Valley.

The meteorological department said that Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while it was 17 degrees at Gulmarg.

In Jammu division, the maximum of 34.6 degrees was recorded on Wednesday in Kathua and 32.3 degrees in Jammu district.

Landslide kills father-son duo in Reasi

A man and his son were killed in a landslide in a remote village in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Mohammad Shafi, 65, and his son Abdul Rashid, 30, were on the way to home when they came under a landslide, triggered by rains, at Thillu-Kalad village in Arnas area Wednesday evening, they said.

Villagers retrieved the bodies of both the deceased from under the debris, the officials said, adding they were later buried after the completion of legal formalities.