Rain, snow likely in J&K till April 7: MeT

The meteorological department has predicted rainfall and snowfall in the Union Territory from April 4 (Sunday ) to April 7 .

“A fresh western disturbance, bringing winds from the Mediterranean, will cause light rain and thunder on April 4 and 5 and moderate rain and snow accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on April 6 and 7,” the weatherman said.

“The system is likely to cause heavy rainfall and snowfall, primarily in the upper reaches of Kashmir such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara , Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis,in the Pirpanjal range in Jammu division, and in Dras and Zanskar subdivisions of Ladakh,” meteorologist MH Mir said in a weather advisory to the divisional commissioners of J&K and Ladakh.

The fresh precipitation may lead to temporary disruption of surface traffic mainly on the Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh national highways, Leh-Manali highway, Mughal Road and Sadhna Pass on April 6 and 7.

Mir said, “There is a possibility of landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable spots on the Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh national highways.”

The fresh western disturbance comes a week after the UT was affected by two back-to-back weather systems that had hit the region in the fourth week of March.

After a relatively hot February, March had mostly remained cold and rainy with intermittent precipitation across Jammu and Kashmir.

Although February witnessed a number of snow spells, the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. On February 22, Srinagar had recorded a maximum temperature of 18.6°C and Kupwara had recorded a high of 20.5°C.

On Saturday, the day temperature in Srinagar was 19.8°C while the night temperature was 7.2°C. Kupwara recorded another high of 21.8°C. Mir, however, has predicted a drop in day temperatures.

This year, Kashmir experienced the harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in January. On January 31, the temperature in Srinagar had plunged to minus 8.8 degrees, the lowest since the January of 1991.