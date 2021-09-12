Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain throws life out of gear in Rohtak
chandigarh news

Rain throws life out of gear in Rohtak

Many passengers were trapped in vehicles on flooded roads. Students and people were seen wading through water and submerged vehicles were seen near Maharshi Dayanand University. Traffic policemen were seen struggling as vehicles were stranded.
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:43 AM IST
As per the meteorological department, Chandigarh, Rohtak recorded 33.8mm rainfall, Narnaul 26 mm and Bhiwani 4.2mm. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Rain threw normal life out of gear in Rohtak and other parts of the region as the roads became waterlogged and traffic was disrupted on Delhi-Rohtak, Rohtak-Sonepat and other routes.

Many passengers were trapped in vehicles on flooded roads. Students and people were seen wading through water and submerged vehicles were seen near Maharshi Dayanand University. Traffic policemen were seen struggling as vehicles were stranded.

As per the meteorological department, Chandigarh, Rohtak recorded 33.8mm rainfall, Narnaul 26 mm and Bhiwani 4.2mm . The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places on Sunday and light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the state from September 13 to 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman attendant alleges rape by Class-4 employee at Kurukshetra govt hospital

One-year-old kidnapped boy rescued in Mohali, two arrested

MC field staff to report work progress daily: Chandigarh MC commissioner

Haryana’s new lokayukta administered oath of office
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP