Rain throws life out of gear in Rohtak

Rain threw normal life out of gear in Rohtak and other parts of the region as the roads became waterlogged and traffic was disrupted on Delhi-Rohtak, Rohtak-Sonepat and other routes.

Many passengers were trapped in vehicles on flooded roads. Students and people were seen wading through water and submerged vehicles were seen near Maharshi Dayanand University. Traffic policemen were seen struggling as vehicles were stranded.

As per the meteorological department, Chandigarh, Rohtak recorded 33.8mm rainfall, Narnaul 26 mm and Bhiwani 4.2mm . The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places on Sunday and light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the state from September 13 to 15.