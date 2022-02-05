Rain ushers in severe cold day conditions in Chandigarh

With 24mm rain since Thursday night, city’s minimum temperature dropped from 11.4°C to 9.3°C in the past 24 hours, leading to severe cold day conditions on Friday.

The maximum temperature, though rose from 12.8°C on Thursday to 13°C on Friday, was still 7.9 degrees below normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) a “severe cold day” is declared in the plains when the minimum temperature is below 10°C and the maximum temperature goes over 6.5 degrees below normal.

If it drops between 4.5 to 6.4 notches below normal, a “cold day” is declared.

Although rain will stop on Saturday, chances of cold days will continue for the next few days.

The city has recorded 27.1mm rain in just four days of February, which is already higher than both 2020 and 2019 when 10mm and 0.9mm rain, respectively, was received in the entire month. In 2019, it was considerably higher at 66.1mm.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “An active western disturbance, affecting the region, was being fed moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. After the recent rain spell, foggy weather can be expected over the weekend.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moderate to dense fog, expected from Saturday morning onwards, will keep the maximum temperature on the lower side, between 17°C and 20°C. The minimum temperature is also likely to stay between 8°C and 9°C.

Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is predicted next week around Wednesday, which will bring in more rain.