Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rainfall, Covid put a damper on Eid festivities in J&K
chandigarh news

Rainfall, Covid put a damper on Eid festivities in J&K

Those selling sacrifical animals also witnessed a slump in business. Earlier, streets would be lined with sacrifical animals in both cities and rural areas. However, this time around only a few vendors were spotted
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:42 AM IST
A man bathes his sheep in rainwater as he waits for customers a market on the eve of Eid-ul-Azhain Jammu on Tuesday. (AP)

While incessant rainfall and the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on Eid-ul-Azha festivities in Jammu and Kashmir, some hustle-bustle was seen in markets as compared to last year when the region was under lockdown.

Those selling sacrifical animals also witnessed a slump in business. Earlier, streets would be lined with sacrifical animals in both cities and rural areas. However, this time around only a few vendors were spotted.

“Now, most dealers only sell animals at designated places. The sales were moderate as three years of lockdown has left several people in economic distress. I, too, have not been able to afford sacrificing an animal for two years. This year, too, I will be skipping the ritual,” said Aijaz Ahmad, a general store owner in old city.

Kashmir Chamber Of Commerce and Industry chairperson Sheikh Ashiq said Eid would give impetus to small businesses in the region. However, for the last couple of years , not much activity was seen in the region.

“This time the businessman have managed to do some business. Around 20% sales were seen this year. Things are getting better but businesses will only improve subject to cash flow in the market. Due to liquidity crunch, the spending power of people is down.”

A rush was seen outside bakeries and readymade garment shops in the city. “As there were no restrictions, we had prepared several varieties of sweetmeats,” said Bashir Ahmad, manager of a prominent city bakery.

The decline in Covid cases encouraged people to step out and make purchases. However, officials had warned people to observe strict standard operating procedures during Eid celebrations. The government has already imposed restrictions on congregational Eid prayers. However, people have been asked to observe prayers in localities in small numbers.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that train services in Valley will remain suspended for two days following Eid.Officials said that according to guidelines and standard operating procedures, the train service on the Baramulla-Banihal track will remain suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday as passenger rush could lead to violation of norms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP