Rainfall deficit in J&K triggers fears of water crisis

Jammu and Kashmir is staring down a massive water crisis as the seasonal rainfall deficit in the union territory stands at 26 per cent since March 1 this year. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, only five of the 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir received rainfall in the normal range (81 per cent to 119 per cent of average seasonal precipitation). Jammu and Kashmir is staring down a massive water crisis as the seasonal rainfall deficit in the union territory stands at 26 per cent since March 1 this year. (Representational image)

Shopian district in the valley and Kathua in Jammu are facing massive rainfall deficit with the south Kashmir district receiving precipitation 71 per cent less than normal from March 1 to May 6, 2026. Kathua has received 63 per cent less rainfall in the corresponding period.

Kulgam district is facing 53 per cent deficit followed by Anantnag (46 per cent), Budgam (40 per cent), Kishtwar (36 per cent), Udhampur (34 per cent), Doda (31 per cent), Pulwama (30 per cent), Bandipora (29 per cent), Ramban (26 per cent) and Srinagar (22 per cent).

Poonch (41 per cent surplus) and Samba (49 per cent ) are two districts which have received more than normal amount of rainfaill in the 10-week period.Faizan Keng, who runs an independent weather forecasting channel on various social media, has said that Jammu and Kashmir was headed toward a genuine water crisis.

“For six months straight, the precipitation levels have consistently failed to touch the normal mark, creating a dry streak that started in November and shows no signs of letting up. Even as we look at the fresh data for April, the shortfall continues to grow, with the UT recording only 86.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 99.6 mm - a 13% departure,” Keng posted on Kashmir Weather’s X handle.He said in many far-flung areas, residents are already staring at the possibility of severe shortages.”If we are hit with a dry spell that lasts even a couple of months -- which, let’s be honest, is not a rare occurrence for our region -- those in the hinterland will be the first to suffer. This isn’t just about drinking water, either. Our streams and rivers are running well below their normal levels, which directly translates to a massive hit on electricity generation,” he added.

Keng said the real danger lies in the fact that this is not an isolated bad year. “This current six-month drought is piling onto a much larger problem: we are coming off seven consecutive winters of below-normal precipitation. We have been spending our water ‘savings’ without replenishing the bank. The government needs to wake up to this reality and start preparing now. We cannot wait for the crisis to reach our doorsteps to start planning; we need proactive measures to manage what little water we have left,” he added.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast rain at some places in Jammu and Kashmir over the next 48 hours. However, the intensity of the rain is not expected to be enough to offset the huge precipitation deficit.