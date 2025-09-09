Rainfall likely till September 14 in Himachal

The India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted rainfall to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh till September 14, however, no heavy rain alert has been issued in the coming few days. The India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted rainfall to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh till September 14, however, no heavy rain alert has been issued in the coming few days. (PTI File)

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places till August 14.

While no large change in maximum temperatures is expected during the next 24 hours, thereafter they are likely to rise gradually by 2-4 degrees during the next 4-5 days. However, no large change in minimum temperatures during next 4-5 days.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was normal over the state and light to moderate rain was observed at many places. The highest rainfall of 4 cm was recorded in Mandi, followed by Gohar (4 cm), Nahan (3 cm), Paonta (3 cm), Narkanda Aws (3 cm), Jatton Barrage (2 cm), Sarahan (2 cm), Shillaroo (2 cm), Kothi (1 cm), Manali (1 cm) and Sundarnagar (1 cm).

747 roads still blocked

Meanwhile, road connectivity remained affected in many regions with 747 roads, including three national highways, blocked in the hill state on Monday.

It included 223 roads blocked in Kullu district, followed by 183 in Mandi, 137 in Shimla and 44 in Kangra district.

In Una district, NH-70 was blocked and the traffic was diverted via an alternate route. NH-305 and NH-03 remained blocked in Kullu district on Monday.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, as many as 370 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. This includes 205 deaths due to landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, while 165 people have died in road accidents. More than 4,000 houses have either been partially or completely damaged so far.