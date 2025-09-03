Rain-related mishaps claims five lives in Haryana

Five persons lost their lives in different rain related incidents across Haryana on Tuesday, said officials. Farmers show submerged fields at Bhaini Chandrapal village in Meham subdivision, in Rohtak, on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Three persons, including a minor, were electrocuted to death and one was injured when a 11,000-volt high-tension wire snapped amid rainfall and fell on them in Hisar on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Bunty , 27, of Sulkhani village, Rajkumar, alias Raju ,37, of Sandlana village, and his 14-year-old nephew Amit Kumar. The injured has been identified as Shamsher Singh.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that the incident took place when four persons, including a minor, were heading towards Sulkhani village on a bike after paying obeisance at a religious place in Rajasthan.

“It was raining when the high-tension wire snapped and fell on them. Three were electrocuted to death and the fourth man managed to jump-off the bike. He suffered burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a Hisar hospital,” he added.

Ashok Kumar Garg, managing director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), has formed a two-member committee to find out the reason behind the death. Hisar MP Jai Parkash said that this incident is a failure of the power department as their staff did not snap the power supply even the villagers called them and informed them about the mishap.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old youth died in Gurugram after he touched an iron grille, which had current running through it, while crossing a waterlogged road here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Mahaveerpura colony under the Sector 5 police station area on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Shilu Prajapati, of Tajpura village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district.

In the third incident, a 35-yr-old woman from Hisar’s Koth Kalan lost her life while her husband, three children--two daughters aged 11, 6 and nine-year-old son-- sustained injuries when the roof of their room collapsed due to heavy rainfall, said police.

The victim, identified as Raysa, died on the spot and other family members were undergoing treatment at Hisar civil hospital, they added.

Heavy rains submerge crops

Heavy rains in the state has resulted in disruption of normal life and inundation of large tracts of land due to swollen rivers.

As many as 3.54 lakh acres of agricultural land has been registered for crop damage claims by 55, 391 farmers across 1,235 villages in the state since the last week, reveals data on Haryana government’s e-Kshatipurti portal.

The farmers who have not insured their crops can make claims for the damaged crops on e-Kshatipurti portal, meanwhile, the compensation to insured farmers is provided by private companies under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme.

On August 21, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced that a portal will be opened for farmers of 188 villages in seven districts of the state. The portal was later opened for 1,402 villages across 12 districts and will remain open till September 10.

As per government portal, as many as 12,256 farmers from Bhiwani’s 60 villages has registered for claim of crop damage on 77,490 acres of land, followed by claim of 10,563 farmers from Hisar on 67,027 acres, 9,255 farmers of Charkhi Dadri on 48,318 acres and 6,958 farmers from Rohtak on 46,819 acres of land.

As per agricultural officials, the figure will continue to increase as farmers are uploading their claims on the portal, which would be checked by the revenue officials.

In terms of villages with flood-like situation, Yamunanagar stood worst affected with 253 villages hit due to the weather, followed by Jhajjar where 251 villages have been affected and Charkhi Dadri where the rains have hit 168 villages.

Leader of All India Kisan Sabha Dayanand Punia said that the government should give order of special girdawari adding that the e-portal is yet to be opened for many flood-affected villages. “As per our estimation, crops on more than 10 lakh agricultural land have been damaged due to incessant rainfall. The government should demand a special package from the Centre and provide relief to peasants,” he added.

The reported damage due to natural calamity also comes at a time when the farmers have already suffered losses due to the spread of “Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus” (SRBSDV) in the last month.

1.5 lakh acre affected in Ambala

The swollen Markanda, Begna and Tangri rivers have wreaked havoc in Ambala district.

Ambala deputy director of agriculture Jaswinder Saini said that over 1.5 lakh acre area under various Kharif crops is waterlogged due to Markanda and Begna rivers in Mullana, Saha and Barara blocks, and Tangri in Ambala-1 block.

Markanda wrecks Kurukshetra

Markanda river has wreaked havoc in Kurukshetra’s Shahabad, Pehowa and Ismailabad blocks.

The river crossed the danger mark of 256 metre on Tuesday. Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Visharam Kumar Meena said that 10 villages in Shahabad and eight in Pehowa have been affected due to this but the residential areas are safe. “There is no doubt that the crop must have suffered damage. The government has opened e-Kshatipurti portal for 75 villages near Markanda till September 10 and farmers are submitting their claims,” he added.

Kurukshetra DDA Karam Chand said that early estimates suggest that the paddy crop will suffer damage on over 10,000 acres of land in the district. “We are preparing a contingent plan for re-sowing with other crops like oilseed or vegetables as paddy re-transplantation is not possible at this time. We are also guiding farmers how to remove water from their fields,” he said.

Sugarcane crop worst hit in Yamunanagar

In Yamunanagar, sugarcane crop is the worst hit. Out of the 3,300 acres of land that has been registered for crop loss, sugarcane is the worst hit.

DDA Aditya Dabas said that sugarcane on nearly 900 acres of land has suffered severe damage along with 450 acres of fodder crop.

“Estimates suggest that crops in total of 5,500 acres must have been affected due to the rain but there will not be 100% damage anywhere as Yamunanagar is on foothills and there is mostly flowing water in the fields,” he said.

Suresh Kumar, assistant plant production officer, agriculture department, Karnal, said that the 1,509 variety of Basmati rice has suffered huge damage as it was set for harvesting.

Schools to remain closed in Fatehabad

The Fatehabad district administration has announced closure of schools for three days from September 3-5 in three blocks- Tohana, Bhuna and Jakhal. Earlier in the day, Bhiwani administration announced closure of all government and private schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the blocks of Bawani Khera and Bhiwani sub-division for one day (Tuesday).