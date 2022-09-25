Rains affect 1.35 lakh hectares of farm area in Punjab

Incessant rains have impacted around 1.35 lakh hectares of farm area in Punjab, with one to two per cent of the affected areas likely to suffer damage to Kharif crops, especially paddy and cotton, an official said on Sunday.

Untimely rains have been lashing several parts of Punjab and Haryana at a time when paddy, which is the main Kharif crop, is ready for harvest.

Paddy procurement will start from October 1.

According to the information given by the state agriculture department, rains have impacted 1.35 lakh hectares of crop area, with Mohali, Patiala and Mansa districts being the most affected.

Such untimely rains not only delay the harvesting of crops, but will also affect the yield and crop quality, according to farm experts.

A farmer in Samrala said the crops he cultivated in over four acres was ready for harvest but showers dashed his hopes of getting a good yield, and he feared that he will suffer a huge loss.

Some other farmers said the sowing of vegetables, including potato, after paddy harvest will also suffer because of delay in paddy harvest.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday demanded the Punjab government to announce girdawari to assess the damage to crops.

“Incessant rain in last 2 days has severely damaged standing paddy & cotton crops across state. CM @BhagwantMann should order girdwari followed by interim compensation to offset farmers for their losses. Govt should give financial package to farmers for crop losses in last 1 year,” Badal said in a tweet.

