Rains douse farm fires in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 18, 2023 06:54 AM IST

For the first time in the past month, Haryana did not witness a single incident of stubble burning on Tuesday

Monday’s showers across the districts resulted in a sudden fall in the incident of farm fires in the state, bringing a sigh of relief to the officials who have been struggling hard to contain farm fires in the state for the past month.

For the first time in the past month, the state did not witness a single incident of stubble burning on Tuesday. Following the rains, the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) detected only four active fire locations on Monday.

A day after the state witnessed 127 cases, the highest single-day count of farm fires pushed the total number of stubble-burning cases to 542 till October 16 against the 168 cases of the last year. The officials deputed to monitor the incidents of farm fires said the rain has brought a much-needed respite by putting a complete check on farm fires.

The crop waste is wet and it cannot be immolated for the next couple of days. It will help to improve the air quality, said the officials. Following the rains and fall in stubble burning cases, the air quality of most Haryana cities returned to good and satisfactory categories. As per the air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, there was not a single city in Haryana with poor or very poor air quality.

