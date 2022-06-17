Rains lash parts of Haryana, bring respite

Light to heavy rainfall was witnessed in parts of northern districts of Haryana on Thursday morning, resulting in drop in temperatures which gave a respite to people from scorching heat.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered rains were reported in parts of Kurukshetra (8.9mm), Panchkula (4mm), Yamunanagar (8.8mm), Karnal (2mm) and Ambala (5.5mm) districts.

The rains, after a long dry spell, brought the maximum temperature down to around 20°C and provided relief to farmers; especially those waiting to start puddling for paddy transplantation.

“We were waiting for the rains to start paddy transplantation as it was difficult to protect other crops from the impact of heatwave,” said Balbir Singh, a farmer from Kheri Dabdlan village in Kurukshetra district.

Meanwhile, farmers were demanding government to increase the power supply to agriculture feeders as they say that the seven hours of supply is not sufficient.

“Since the monsoon is delayed and farmers are unable to start paddy transplantation, the government should provide a relief by increasing the power supply to 10 hours till the arrival of the monsoon,” said Haryana BKU (Tikait) president Ratan Mann.

