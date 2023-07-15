Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh

After four days of mostly sunny weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in the city over the weekend and the coming week.

Following repairs, the Shastri Nagar bridge over Sukhna Chow was reopened from both sides around 1 pm on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the rain intensity is unlikely to go to the same level as last week, with no Western Disturbance affecting the region.

IMD has also not issued any warning for the weekend. IMD officials said rain due to the monsoon system will continue, with higher intensity next week on Monday and Tuesday.

Due to clear skies, the maximum temperature rose further from 33.7°C on Thursday to 34°C on Friday, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature went up from 25°C to 27.4°C, one degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 32°C, and the minimum temperature between 27°C and 28°C.

Sukhna floodgate opened again as water level rises

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UT administration opened one floodgate of Sukhna Lake around 1.40 am on Friday as the water level rose again from 1161 feet to the danger mark of 1163 feet.

Opened for the third time since heavy rain last weekend, the floodgate was closed at 9.15 am. UT chief engineer CB Ojha said after opening the floodgate, the water level went down to 1161.40 feet.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police had alerted commuters to avoid the routes near the lake. Due to damage caused amid rains last week, four key bridges over Sukhna Choe, including Kishangarh, Shastri Nagar, Makhan Majra and CTU workshop, Industrial Area, Phase 1, have already been lying closed.

Among them, following repairs, Shastri Nagar bridge was reopened from both sides around 1 pm on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Normal water supply to resume in Manimajra from today

Following repair of the canal water supply pipeline in Bapu Dham Colony, the municipal corporation will resume normal water supply to Manimajra from Saturday.

The supply had been hit since July 10 after the heavy rain over the weekend damaged the 24-inch water supply pipeline, disrupting services to entire Manimajra.

Ever since, MC’s public health wing had been supplying water to Manimajra residents through tankers from 6 am to 8 pm.

After repairing the pipeline in three days, MC resumed services for two hours at low pressure on Friday evening. From Saturday, Manimajra will receive the usual water supply at full pressure.