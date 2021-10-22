Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh, mercury to dip further

After dropping below 25°C earlier this week due to rains, the maximum temperature is likely to decrease further over the weekend when light to moderate rain is predicted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day maximum temperature may fall by five degrees during this period. “Up to 30mm rain and gusty winds up to 50km per hour can be expected on Saturday and Sunday. The rain will stop from Monday onwards,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 32.2°C on Wednesday to 32.5°C on Thursday. However, the nights got colder with the minimum temperature reducing from 18°C to 17.4°C.

Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 27°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 17°C.