Raise breast cancer awareness to aid early detection: Chandigarh administrator

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit released a book titled “Breast Cancer - Comprehensive Management” during an event held at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The book has been edited surgeon Dr SM Bose, former head, department of surgery, PGIMER, along with co-editors Dr Suresh Sharma, Dr Alok Majumdar and Dr Robin Kaushik.

The book covers all aspects of breast cancer starting from diagnosis to management, including surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and endocrine therapy, as well as psychosocial aspects.

Purohit emphasised on creating awareness about breast cancer to aid early detection.

The autobiography of Dr Bose titled “Memoirs of a Surgeon”, which has been penned by Dr NK Ganguly, former director general of ICMR, was also released.