Raising retirement age of teachers to 65: Centre asks PU to take up proposal with Punjab

While Panjab University (PU) has been trying to amend its calendar to enhance the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years, the Union ministry of education has written back to the varsity, asking it to reconsider the proposal with the Punjab government rather than take it up with the Centre. The service conditions of teachers in PU are determined by Panjab University calendar as per which retirement age is currently 60 (HT File)

As per the letter sent by the under-secretary of the ministry to the PU vice-chancellor (V-C), the ministry has examined PU’s request. But the university should review the proposal as per the extant rules of the Punjab government as the service conditions of PU have parity with the government employees.

After Central Service Rules were adopted by the UT administration in 2022 for its colleges and for Punjab Engineering College (PEC), the retirement age for teachers was raised to 65 years.

But the service conditions of teachers at PU are determined by the PU calendar as per which retirement age is 60.

The disparity arose because of PU’s special status as a conglomerate between the state and Centre, as per Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president AS Naura. “The central rules say that the age of retirement is 65. PU receives most of its funding from the Centre, so the same rule should be followed here. We will take up the matter with the Centre and even with the Punjab government if needed. With the varsity facing a shortage of faculty, experienced teachers are needed to ensure that academics don’t suffer.”

Speaking about what the varsity plans to do now, V-C Renu Vig said, “PU is an autonomous body and works as per UGC regulations. The agenda for raising the retirement age was passed by the syndicate and the regulations committee is working on it.” She added that this was not a setback and the proposal can be sent again, if needed.

As per a senator, Punjab has been hesitant in giving a NOC regarding this issue to PU as state universities haven’t been given 65 years of retirement age yet. The state government also sees it as a step towards making PU a central university as such universities have 65 years as retirement age. However, PU teachers are not in favour of central status and only want the retirement age to be raised.

Another solution floated for this, as per PU senator Gurmeet Singh, is strengthening the re-employment scheme, where teachers could get re-employment for up to five years.

The matter had also gone to the Punjab and Haryana high court. While the court quashed petitions by teachers in the first round, the court has given a stay till the matter is pending in court in the second round of petitions.