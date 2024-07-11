Rajasthan man beaten to death in Rewari village, 2 arrested

A day after a 21-year-old Rajasthan man was allegedly beaten to death by the family of a 17-year-old girl in Rewari, the police have arrested her uncles in connection with the killing of the man. Sub-inspector Mahipal, posted at Kund police-check post in Rewari, said the girl’s uncle Dinesh had called Mohit’s father Mukesh that they had been thrashing his son, who had come to meet his niece. (Getty image)

The accused, Dinesh Kumar and Nitish Kumar, had killed Mohit of Giglana village in Alwar district of Rajasthan on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when he had come to meet the niece of the accused at her house in Rewari’s Cheeta Dungra village.

Sub-inspector (SI) Mahipal, posted at Kund police-check post in Rewari, said the girl’s uncle Dinesh had called Mohit’s father Mukesh that they had been thrashing his son, who had come to meet his niece.

According to Rewari police, the victim had befriended the girl who lived in his neighbouring village. On Monday night, he went to meet her at her house, which is less than 5 km away from his village.

The police said the girl’s grandmother spotted him.

“The girl’s grandmother alerted the other family members and they caught Mohit. They thrashed him with an iron rod and later informed his father and uncle Rajesh. They came and took Mohit home and later to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries,” the SI said.

Mohit’s uncle said they received a phone call from the girl’s family that they had caught Mohit who had come to meet their daughter.

“When I and my brother reached Cheeta Dungra village, the girl’s family told us about their relationship and accused my nephew of calling her. Then we took him home and his health started deteriorating. We rushed Mohit to a private hospital in Kund from where he was referred to a hospital in Rewari and he died on the way to hospital. The girl’s family had beaten up Mohit brutally and there were injury marks on his eyes, legs, stomach and chest,” he added.