Rajasthan man held with 12 illegal pistols in Panipat

The Panipat police have busted a gang involved in arms smuggling by arresting a man with 12 countrymade illegal pistols.

Police said the accused has been identified as Pukhraj, of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said a team of the crime investigation agency had arrested the accused with the pistols near Panipat bus stand.

During the interrogation, the accused had said that he had brought these weapons from Jalgaun in Maharashtra, the SP said, adding that he had also admitted that he had supplied around 40 illegal weapons to many people in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The SP said efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang.