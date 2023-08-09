Rajasthan show interest in buying paddy stubble from Punjab

The Rajasthan government has shown interest to buy paddy stubble from Punjab for its milch animals.

A farmer with a paddy straw management machine at Mehma Sawai village in Bathinda (HT FILE)

A team of officials led by a principal secretary rank officer from Rajasthan on Tuesday met the officers of the state agriculture department to work out modalities and logistics for the transfer of paddy from Punjab to the neighbouring state.

In October and November during paddy harvest season, Punjab produces 22 million tonnes of paddy stubble, out of which 40% (8.8 million tonnes) is used in the boilers, as industrial fuel and mixed in the soil and rest approximately 13.2 million tonnes in set ablaze leading towards a serious health and environmental hazard, as per official state figures.

As against the annual requirement of 68.5 million tonnes, Rajasthan is a deficit in fodder supply by at least 25% with an availability of 51.5 million tonnes. In Punjab milch is fed on dry fodder produced from wheat stubble, an official privy to the meeting said.

Additional chief secretary (agriculture) KAP Sinha led the team of officials from Punjab, which included principal secretary (animal husbandry) Vikas Partap Singh and secretary agriculture Arshdeep Thind.

According to Gurvinder Singh, director agriculture, Punjab, who was also in the meeting, Rajasthan sees a scope of taking away 1 to 1.2 million tonnes of paddy stubble as per the requirement in the state between April to July months.

During the harvest in October-November, Punjab farmers usually have a shorter window to clear their fields for the winter crop. Invariably, many choose to burn the paddy stubble left behind after harvest, sending up plumes of smoke that drifts over to large population centres, sinks and chokes settlements in toxic smog.

The crisis often pushes air in North Indian states and that of the national capital Delhi into the severe category, with air quality index (AQI) climbing past 400 and even 450, to reach severe and severe-plus categories. Apart from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh farmers also contribute to the smog.

According to Rajasthan principal secretary animal husbandry Vikas Sitaram Bhale, his state requires dry fodder in the form of paddy stubble for four months and Punjab produces it in October and November months.

“I will discuss the issue with my government, and put forward all the issues and then only the matter can be moved forward,” he told, adding that his government would also explore the possibility of getting fodder supply from Haryana.

The initial meeting, according to Gurvinder Singh was fruitful. “We need to store the quantity of stubble that the neighbouring state requires for four months from November to March. And in case Rajasthan can store it is a win-win situation for both the states,” he added.

