Rajouri encounter: Dhangri attack mastermind, associate killed; another soldier dead

A “hardcore” commander of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who is believed to be the mastermind behind Dhangri and Kandi terror attacks, was killed along with his associate on Thursday, the second day of the ongoing encounter in Rajouri, officials said. During the operations in the dense forests of Kalakote, another solider laid down his life, taking the toll on the side of security forces to five, they added.

A video grab of LeT terrorist Quari who was gunned down in Rajouri on Thursday. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, four army personnel, including two captains, were killed during the operation.

The LeT commander, who was a Pakistani national, was an expert sniper and well-trained in guerrilla warfare and improvised explosive devices (IED).

A top LeT commander identified as Quari, the mastermind behind Dhangri and Kandi terror attacks, along with his associate, was killed in Baajimal-Kalakote area on Thursday during an encounter with the security forces,” a police spokesperson said.

Terrorists had killed seven civilians, including two minors, in Dhangri village on January 1 and 2 this year.

The twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch witnessed two major terror attacks on the army this year. A total of 10 soldiers were killed in two attacks on April 20 at Tota Gali in Poonch and May 5 in the Kandi forests of Rajouri.

“The slain terrorist was sent to revive terrorism in the region and he was an expert IEDs, operating and hiding in caves,” the spokesperson added.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession. “During further searches, Quari’s associate was killed. The bodies of the slain terrorists have been retrieved and taken for medico- legal formalities,” he added. The area is being thoroughly searched to check for any other suspicious article, support structure etc.

Captain MV Pranjal of Mangalore in Karnataka, Captain Shubham Gupta of Agra in UP, Havaldar Abdul Majid of Ajote in Poonch, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht of Nainital of Uttarakhand and para-trooper Sachin Laur of Nagaliya Giurola in UP’s Aligarh, laid down their lives during the operation.

Spotted in Kalakote on Sunday

They said two terrorists, including Quari, were first spotted at a house in Kalakote asking for food. “They had visited the house on Sunday where they were seen talking to women for food. A video of the duo is being shared widely on social media,” they said.

On Tuesday, the terrorists had beaten up a nomad, Sarfaraz Ahmed, at Bajimaal when he denied food to them.

It was Sarfaraz, who had tipped off security forces about the terrorists.

“While security forces were laying a cordon around the area, the two terrorists, who were by then well entrenched atop hills in Solki, opened heavy fire from automatic weapons that took a toll on our officers and soldiers,” the sources said.

Since January this year, two border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, south of Pir Panja range, have witnessed a spike in terrorism.

Terror attacks in Rajouri, Poonch districts this year

January 1, 2023: Seven civilians of Hindu community, two of them minors, were killed in firing and an IED blast triggered by two terrorists at Dhangri village in Rajouri district.

April 20: Five soldiers in a truck were ambushed at Tota Gali in Poonch.

May 5: Five commandos of Para special forces were killed in an IED blast triggered by terrorists in the Kandi forest of Rajouri.

PAGD condemns attack

Srinagar People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration ( PAGD) condemned the attack. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have borne the brunt of violence over the past more than 30 years. They have a long-standing experience of violence, spurring total devastation and adding more to their problems,” PAGD spokesperson, MY Tarigami said in a statement.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claims of “normalcy” in the region after the arrack.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah termed the killing of soldiers as terrible news in a post on “X”.

