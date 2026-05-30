Rajouri encounter enters Day 7, searches launched in Poonch

Even as the Rajouri encounter in the forests of Dori Mal entered seventh day on Friday, a parallel search operation has been launched in Surankote area of adjoining Poonch district to track three Lashkar terrorists.

Security personnel maintain a tight vigil amid an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists following an anti-terror operation in the dense forest area of Dori Maal, in Rajouri district, on Friday. (PTI)

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“Security forces have launched an intel-based search operation to track down three terrorists of the LeT in Buflilaz area of Surankote. Though the operation had been going on for the past few days, it was intensified on Friday following specific intel inputs,” said a senior police officer.

However, no contact has been established with the terrorists so far, he added.

Meanwhile, security forces continued to scan the jungles of Dori Mal for the seventh consecutive day on Friday to hunt down two to three Pakistani terrorists.

The forces again targeted specific suspected terrorist hideouts with heavy fire as the ultras continued shifting positions across the difficult terrain, valleys and gorges in the Dori Mal-Gambhir Mughlan belt in Manjakote area, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists hiding in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists hiding in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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The operation is being carried out on a large scale, with officials stating that “every possible effort” is being made to neutralise the hiding militants. The entire area remains under strict security surveillance as search and combing operations continue deep inside the forest belt.