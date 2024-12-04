Rajya Sabha bypoll schedule notified

The byelection schedule for the one Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana was notified on Tuesday by returning officer Ashok Kumar Meena, an official spokesperson said. The nomination papers can be filed till December 10 between 11am and 3 pm, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 13. If the election is held, voting will take place on December 20 at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat from 9 am to 4 pm, the spokesperson said. However, in all probability, the ruling BJP is expected to retain the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Krishan Lal Panwar after being elected as an MLA. Panwar is now a development and panchayats minister in the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government. The byelection schedule for the one Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana was notified on Tuesday by returning officer Ashok Kumar Meena, an official spokesperson said. (Representative image)

Nutritious food must reach anganwadi centres: Minister

Chandigarh : Haryana’s women and child development minister Shruti Choudhry on Tuesday said that nutritious food must reach anganwadi centres on time and directed that officers of this department should go to the field and listen to the problems of people. While chairing a review meeting of the women and child development department, the minister also asked the officers to prepare a duty chart which should have complete information about the work being assigned to every officer. She said that strict action must be taken against those not going in the field despite being assigned the duty. The minister also discussed with the officials about making mahila chaupal and building new anganwadi centers, as promised in the party’s manifesto.

